Chapman went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
The slugging third baseman also struck out on three occasions, so while the clutch two-bagger was certainly a highlight, Chapman is still clearly getting his timing down after an injury-shortened 2020. The 27-year-old is slashing just .184/.255/.367 across his first 55 plate appearances, although five of his eight RBI have come within the last three games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Leads A's with three hits•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts first homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slow start at plate•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: No setbacks in first game at third•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Taking field Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Could play third base Friday•