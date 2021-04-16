Chapman went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

The slugging third baseman also struck out on three occasions, so while the clutch two-bagger was certainly a highlight, Chapman is still clearly getting his timing down after an injury-shortened 2020. The 27-year-old is slashing just .184/.255/.367 across his first 55 plate appearances, although five of his eight RBI have come within the last three games.