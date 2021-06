Chapman went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and two runs in a win over the Royals on Friday.

The struggling third baseman led the Athletics in hits on the night with his first multi-hit effort since June 2. Chapman also went without a punchout for only the second time in the last 12 games, but he continues to carry a bloated 32.0 percent strikeout rate for the season that qualifies as the second highest of his career.