Chapman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Chapman started the last 24 games at third base for Oakland but will head to the bench Sunday for third time this season. The 26-year-old is slashing .280/.371/.560 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 24 RBI through 41 games. Chad Pinder will start at the hot corner and bat sixth in his absence.

