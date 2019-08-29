Athletics' Matt Chapman: Removed following scary HBP

Chapman exited Wednesday's game at Kansas City after being hit in the head by a pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Chapman appeared to be okay as he initially remained in the contest, but he didn't retake the field after lining out in the second inning. The pitch appeared to hit in the area of his helmet's left ear guard. Chad Pinder has taken over at third base for the A's.

