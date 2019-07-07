Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resting ahead of All-Star Game
Chapman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Manager Bob Melvin is likely just awarding Chapman a maintenance day while the 26-year-old gears up for his All-Star debut Tuesday. Chad Pinder will fill in for Chapman at the hot corner in the final game of the first half.
