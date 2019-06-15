Athletics' Matt Chapman: Rips triple in loss

Chapman went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

On a night when the Athletics offense was largely silent, Chapman made some noise with his second triple of the season. The two-hit effort was a much-needed respite from a multi-game slump, as Chapman had gone just 1-for-27 over the previous seven contests.

