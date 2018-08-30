Chapman went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

After a rare 0-for-5 performance Tuesday, Chapman's hat heated right back up in Wednesday's loss, as he churned out his fourth multi-hit effort of the last five games. The 25-year-old's excellent .374 on-base percentage in August has helped lead to him scoring 21 runs, and he's been responsible for another 17 through his own offensive exploits.