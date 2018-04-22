Athletics' Matt Chapman: Second three-bagger of season Saturday
Chapman went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Chapman's second three-bagger of the season was no small feat, as it came off a Chris Sale offering. The 24-year-old has now hit in three straight games, although he's only 3-for-14 overall during that stretch, and just 3-for-21 in his last six contests. Despite the rough patch, a hot start to April that included five home runs still has Chapman's monthly line at an impressive .299/.390/.597 over 76 plate appearances.
