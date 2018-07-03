Athletics' Matt Chapman: Singles in rehab appearance
Chapman (hand) went 1-for-4 in High-A Stockton's win over Lancaster on Monday. He remains on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
Chapman apparently made through all nine innings without setbacks. He played third base and hit second, and it appears he'll be activated ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Padres as planned. The infielder is slashing .250/.346/.557 over 280 plate appearances, showing some nice pop along the way with 25 extra-base hits (12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs).
