Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs 13th homer in loss
Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rockies on Sunday.
Chapman's 410-foot shot to left off German Marquez in the fourth opened the scoring for the Athletics and served as his second homer of the series. All three of the 25-year-old's July round trippers have come within the last seven games, a span during which he's also knocked in six of his nine runs for the month. Chapman has also boosted his season average 25 points to .272 since July 3, which marks its highest point since April 28.
