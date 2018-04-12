Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs fourth homer Wednesday
Chapman went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 16-6 rout of the Dodgers.
The 24-year-old's blistering start to the season continues. Chapman is now slashing .347/.418/.653 through 13 games with four homers and 11 RBI, and his 18.2 percent strikeout rate is a huge improvement on the 28.2 percent mark he managed as a rookie. His minor-league numbers suggest there will be whiffs and cold spells at the plate coming, but if he has taken a step forward with his plate discipline, Chapman could avoid being a liability in batting average while still supplying the big power numbers expected of him.
