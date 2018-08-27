Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs pair of homers in win
Chapman went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs and three runs in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Chapman has been an integral part of the Athletics' excellent run this season, and he's been especially impressive at the plate in the second half. Factoring in Sunday's production, the 25-year-old is slashing .348/.417/.710 with a .466 wOBA and .362 ISO over 156 post-All-Star-break plate appearances, and he's now 9-for-19 with a double, three homers and five RBI over his last four games.
