Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, three-run homer and two runs in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Angels.

The rookie has started August off on an absolute tear, hitting .429 (6-for-14) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over his first four games. He's been knocking the cover off the ball overall in the second half, as evidenced by the .410 wOBA, .397 ISO and 39.3 percent hard contact rate he's tallied over 82 plate appearances he's logged during that span.