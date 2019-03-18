Chapman went 3-for-3 and reached base five times in a 5-1 exhibition victory over the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has already been swinging a hot bat in Cactus League play, so Sunday's outburst was simply an extension. The elite defender will once again man the hot corner for the Athletics in the coming season while looking to build on his breakout 2018 campaign at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...