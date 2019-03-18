Chapman went 3-for-3 and reached base five times in a 5-1 exhibition victory over the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has already been swinging a hot bat in Cactus League play, so Sunday's outburst was simply an extension. The elite defender will once again man the hot corner for the Athletics in the coming season while looking to build on his breakout 2018 campaign at the plate.