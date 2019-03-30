Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Angels on Friday.

Chapman has now hit safely in three of the season's first four games, with Friday serving as his second multi-hit effort. The 25-year-old looks ready to bring his offensive game up to the same level as his elite glove work if his hot start to the season and strong spring at the plate are reliable indicators, and his spot near the top of the order should continue affording him plenty of opportunities with the bat.