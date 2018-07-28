Athletics' Matt Chapman: Stays hot in loss
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.
Although the Athletics underwhelmed as a whole in the friendly hitting conditions of Coors Field, Chapman was an exception. The 25-year-old continues to wield a smoldering bat, with Friday's tally representing his fifth multi-hit effort of the last seven games. Chapman is now hitting .329 overall in July, and coupled with an even more impressive June in which he hit .347, he's raised his season average 41 points to .269 over his last 32 games.
