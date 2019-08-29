Athletics' Matt Chapman: Still clear of concussion symptoms

Chapman (head) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals but isn't dealing with any concussion symptoms and is expected to return to the lineup for the Athletics' weekend series with the Yankees, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin noted that Chapman was originally scheduled to receive Thursday off regardless, but the decision became even easier after the third baseman was struck in the head by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-4 loss, forcing an early departure. Per Slusser, Chapman is still dealing with "a little bit of a headache," but his lack of concussion symptoms imply that his absence is mostly precautionary. Chad Pinder will man the hot corner in Chapman's stead in the series finale.