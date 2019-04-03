Chapman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox.

His first-inning shot off Chris Sale ended up being the difference in a duel between the two pitching staffs. Chapman already has three homers through eight games, and the 25-year-old is off to a flying start as he looks to top last year's career-high 24 round-trippers.