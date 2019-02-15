Athletics' Matt Chapman: Takes 20 swings Friday
Chapman (shoulder) completed a 20-swing batting practice session Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman returned to facing live pitching Thursday with a 10-swing session and continued his progression Friday with no issues. A return for the March 20 season opener in Tokyo against the Mariners remains a distinct possibility for the 25-year-old.
