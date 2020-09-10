Chapman (hip) didn't resume baseball activities Wednesday and may not do so Thursday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
Manager Bob Melvin didn't indicate the 27-year-old suffered a setback with the right hip tendinitis, but something changed as he was previously expected to participate in baseball activities Wednesday. Chapman doesn't have an official timeline for his return but seems likely to be sidelined for at least another couple games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Resuming activity Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: No injured list trip expected•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Sits as expected•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Likely out until Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Undergoing MRI•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Suffers apparent leg injury•