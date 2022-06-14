Davidson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After receiving a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas last week, Davidson proceeded to start in five of the Athletics' next six games and went 3-for-17 with eight strikeouts. Though the Athletics removed a potential playing-time threat from the mix by optioning Kevin Smith to Triple-A, the hot-hitting Jonah Bride was called up from Las Vegas and will make his MLB debut at the hot corner Tuesday while Davidson retreats to the bench. In addition to the arrival of Bride, a healthy Chad Pinder could also factor into the picture at third base, potentially leaving Davidson on the outside looking in for an everyday role.