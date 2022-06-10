Davidson will sit Friday versus the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Davidson will get a breather Friday after he went 1-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last three games. Kevin Smith will start at third base and bat ninth as the team faces Triston McKenzie on the mound.
