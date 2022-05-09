Davidson signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Monday.
Davidson was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks in early May, but he'll land a minor-league role with the Athletics just over a week later. He hit .386 with eight homers, 12 RBI and eight runs over 11 minor-league games early in the season and will report to Triple-A Las Vegas.
