Davidson will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his Oakland debut in Tuesday's 3-2 loss, Davidson will stick in the lineup for a second straight game against a right-handed pitcher (Ian Anderson). The Athletics could be prepared to give Davidson a look in the large side of a platoon at the position with the righty-hitting Kevin Smith, who sits for the second day in a row after going 1-for-30 with 11 strikeouts over his previous 10 contests.