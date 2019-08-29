Harvey didn't opt out of his contract and could join Oakland's bullpen down the stretch, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harvey had an opt-out clause Thursday, but he decided to stick with the Athletics in hopes of joining the team in September in a relief role. If the right-hander performs well out of the bullpen with Triple-A Las Vegas, he could get a look with the big club down the stretch, though the A's would need to clear a 40-man spot before promoting Harvey. He made three starts with Las Vegas before being shifted to a relief role, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 15 innings in those outings.