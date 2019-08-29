Athletics' Matt Harvey: Doesn't opt out, will try bullpen
Harvey didn't opt out of his contract and could join Oakland's bullpen down the stretch, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harvey had an opt-out clause Thursday, but he decided to stick with the Athletics in hopes of joining the team in September in a relief role. If the right-hander performs well out of the bullpen with Triple-A Las Vegas, he could get a look with the big club down the stretch, though the A's would need to clear a 40-man spot before promoting Harvey. He made three starts with Las Vegas before being shifted to a relief role, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 15 innings in those outings.
