Athletics' Matt Harvey: Impresses in first minor-league win
Harvey (1-2) struck out six and secured a victory in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on three hits while not issuing any walks over six innings.
The highly efficient 69-pitch outing was only truly marred by Jaycob Brugman's second-inning solo home run. Otherwise, Harvey was largely a reasonable facsimile of his old self, notching 49 strikes while breezing through his six frames. If he can continue churning out a similar caliber of performance over his next couple of appearances for the Aviators, Harvey is likely to log time in the majors in September, either for the Athletics or another team that may entice him to utilize the opt-out clause built into his minor-league contract.
