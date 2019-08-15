Athletics' Matt Harvey: Joining Triple-A
Harvey will likely start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harvey linked up with the Athletics earlier in the week after parting ways with the Angels in mid-July. The veteran right-hander struggled during his time with Los Angeles, posting a 7.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 39:29 K:BB in 12 starts (59.2 innings). Harvey hasn't seen game action in close to a month, so he'll likely need to make one or more minor-league starts before the A's determine if (and how) he fits into their plans.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...