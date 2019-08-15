Harvey will likely start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Harvey linked up with the Athletics earlier in the week after parting ways with the Angels in mid-July. The veteran right-hander struggled during his time with Los Angeles, posting a 7.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 39:29 K:BB in 12 starts (59.2 innings). Harvey hasn't seen game action in close to a month, so he'll likely need to make one or more minor-league starts before the A's determine if (and how) he fits into their plans.