Harvey will not be joining the Athletics for the moment despite the fact Triple-A Las Vegas' season has concluded, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran had recently transitioned to a reliever role with the Aviators and performed well in his first two appearances out of the bullpen. However, Harvey allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in Las Vegas' season-ending playoff loss to Sacramento on Sunday and will not get an immediate callup to the big-league club. Harvey is also not on the 40-man roster, so any promotion would also have a domino effect in terms of personnel. Moreover, with both Jesus Luzardo and Daniel Mengden earning promotions from the Triple-A level, manager Bob Melvin's roster is flush with pitching at the moment.