Harvey signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Harvey was released by the Angels on July 21 and it's somewhat surprising it took this long for a team to take a flier on the veteran right-hander. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Los Angeles this offseason but posted an ugly 7.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 39:29 K:BB in 12 starts (59.2 innings). It's a low-risk move to provide starting depth for the A's, as Harvey is unlikely to see the majors without illustrating tangible improvements in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories