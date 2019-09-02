Harvey fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts in his first two relief appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

So far, so good for Harvey in his new relief role, one that would be his ticket to any kind of majors return in 2019. The veteran right-hander could be an option out of the bullpen for manager Bob Melvin during the last couple of weeks of the season following the conclusion of the Aviators' postseason run if he continues to thrive in a relief capacity.