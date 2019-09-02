Athletics' Matt Harvey: Solid first pair of relief stints
Harvey fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts in his first two relief appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.
So far, so good for Harvey in his new relief role, one that would be his ticket to any kind of majors return in 2019. The veteran right-hander could be an option out of the bullpen for manager Bob Melvin during the last couple of weeks of the season following the conclusion of the Aviators' postseason run if he continues to thrive in a relief capacity.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Harvey: Doesn't opt out, will try bullpen•
-
Athletics' Matt Harvey: Impresses in first minor-league win•
-
Athletics' Matt Harvey: Working on mechanics at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Matt Harvey: Joining Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Matt Harvey: Signing with Oakland•
-
Matt Harvey: Cut loose by Angels•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...