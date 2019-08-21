Harvey, who fired four scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas during which he allowed two hits and struck out five against Albuquerque last Saturday, is working on refining his mechanics while with the Aviators, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Any bad habit is going to take awhile to smooth out," he said. "I'm not back to my oldold self, and who knows when I'll get back there, but I've been able to throw a lot of bullpens and slow it down, not worry about impressing anyone, like during an offseason."

The 30-year-old right-hander's Athletics debut was certainly an encouraging one, especially considering it came in the pitcher-adverse conditions of the Pacific Coast League. Harvey joined the A's on Aug. 14 after being jettisoned by the Angels, with which he struggled to the tune of a 7.09 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 59.2 innings. Harvey's immediate future remains a bit murky, as the Aviators' regular season will conclude Sept. 2 and they are still fighting for a postseason spot. The veteran also has an opt-out clause if another big-league club comes calling before Las Vegas' campaign concludes, so there's a possibility he latches on with a third organization this season if he continues to impress in the minors and there's no spot for him in the Oakland rotation.