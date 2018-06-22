Athletics' Matt Joyce: Back from injury
Joyce (back) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday.
Joyce had been out since early June with back tightness. Prior to the injury, he was hitting a disappointing .196/.308/.369 with seven homers in 55 games. He'll likely resume a platoon role in left field. Jake Smolinski was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
