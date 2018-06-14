Joyce (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Joyce has been cleared for his return to live action after getting through tee work with no issues Wednesday. The outfielder said his back is feeling better, so he could be back with the Athletics after making just a handful of rehab appearances. Prior to landing on the shelf, Joyce was hitting just .196/.308/.369 through 55 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories