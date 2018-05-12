Athletics' Matt Joyce: Breaks homer drought Friday
Joyce went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Yankees on Friday.
Joyce made noise out of the two-hole, and his eighth-inning homer off David Hale was his first since way back on April 8. The 33-year-old has been struggling at the plate throughout May, but his .294 average (5-for-17) over the last five games -- a stretch that also includes a double and three RBI -- may be a sign that he's starting to emerge from his slump.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...