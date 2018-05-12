Joyce went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Joyce made noise out of the two-hole, and his eighth-inning homer off David Hale was his first since way back on April 8. The 33-year-old has been struggling at the plate throughout May, but his .294 average (5-for-17) over the last five games -- a stretch that also includes a double and three RBI -- may be a sign that he's starting to emerge from his slump.