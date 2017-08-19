Joyce went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo homer in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

His eighth-inning shot off Chris Devenski, Joyce's 18th of the season, was the only offense Oakland could muster. The veteran slugger is enjoying a big August so far, slashing .317/.370/.805 with five homers and 12 RBI in 12 games.