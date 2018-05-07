Athletics' Matt Joyce: Collects two hits
Joyce went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Sunday in the 2-1 win over the Orioles.
Joyce is batting just .198 with two home runs and four RBI in 86 at-bats this season, but he put together a solid day at the place Sunday. He'll look to build off his second multi-hit performance of the year moving forward as the A's begin a three-game series with the Astros on Monday.
