Joyce (hamstring) may be available to pinch-hit Sunday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce wouldn't be able to play beyond a pinch-hit appearance. Because of this, the A's will likely keep Joyce out of the game to avoid aggravating his strained hamstring. Joyce hit .243/.335/.473 with 25 home runs and 68 RBI over 141 games this season.