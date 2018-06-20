Athletics' Matt Joyce: Could return for weekend series
Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday he expects Joyce (back) to return during this weekend's series against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Joyce started his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Monday and is 4-for-8 in two games with the Sounds. The 33-year-old has been dealing with the back issue since early June, and has struggled with a .196/.308/.369 slash line in 199 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...