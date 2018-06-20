Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday he expects Joyce (back) to return during this weekend's series against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Joyce started his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Monday and is 4-for-8 in two games with the Sounds. The 33-year-old has been dealing with the back issue since early June, and has struggled with a .196/.308/.369 slash line in 199 plate appearances this season.