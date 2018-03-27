Athletics' Matt Joyce: Could return from knee injury Tuesday
Joyce (knee) is feeling positive and could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce fouled a ball of his kneecap Sunday but was encouraged by the swift progress he made over the past 24 hours. Don't expect this injury to prevent Joyce from making an Opening Day appearance come Thursday.
