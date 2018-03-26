Athletics' Matt Joyce: Dealing with stiff knee
Joyce exited in the Cactus League game against the Giants in the top of the fifth inning with a stiff right knee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
During his second at-bat of the game in the bottom of the third inning, Joyce fouled a ball off the knee, but initially stayed in the game. However, after playing the field the next inning, he was in too much pain to continue and was replaced by Chad Pinder. The injury could prevent Joyce from playing in either or both of the Athletics' exhibitions with the Giants the next two days, but the team hasn't suggested that the outfielder is at risk of missing Thursday's season opener against the Angels.
