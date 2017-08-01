Joyce went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.

Joyce's effort epitomized that of a prototypical leadoff hitter, as he was a constant thorn in the side of Giants pitching. The veteran outfielder's .225 average remains 16 points below his career figure, but the 32-year-old has shown marked improvement following a forgettable start to the season that saw his average still below the Mendoza Line as late as June 13. Since that point, Joyce has slashed a respectable .261/.376/.471, while also producing a .364 wOBA and .210 ISO over 165 plate appearances across 40 games.

