Athletics' Matt Joyce: Excels at top of order in win
Joyce went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.
Joyce's effort epitomized that of a prototypical leadoff hitter, as he was a constant thorn in the side of Giants pitching. The veteran outfielder's .225 average remains 16 points below his career figure, but the 32-year-old has shown marked improvement following a forgettable start to the season that saw his average still below the Mendoza Line as late as June 13. Since that point, Joyce has slashed a respectable .261/.376/.471, while also producing a .364 wOBA and .210 ISO over 165 plate appearances across 40 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Productive out of leadoff spot in loss•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Launches leadoff homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Homers against Rays•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Effective out of leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Reaches base twice in Friday's win•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...