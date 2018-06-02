Joyce was pulled from Saturday's game against the Royals with lower back tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce was 0-for-3 with a strikeout and lined out in the top of the fifth inning, only to be replaced in left field by Mark Canha for the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, and Joyce should be considered day-to-day for the time being.