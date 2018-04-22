Athletics' Matt Joyce: Feeling effects of southpaw-heavy schedule
Joyce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics are facing a left-handed starter (David Price) for the third straight day Sunday, with Joyce being excluded from the lineup for all of those contests. Playing time could be hard to come by in future contests, too, as the Athletics are tentatively slated to face all southpaws -- Matt Moore, Cole Hamels and Mike Minor -- during the club's three-game series in Texas that kicks off Monday. Joyce's continued days off will result in more starts for Mark Canha, who makes for a good short-term pickup after going 10-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville two weeks ago.
