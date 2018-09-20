Joyce laced a single and scored a run in a pinch-hit at-bat in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Joyce had appeared as either a defensive replacement or pinch hitter in 10 games -- including the last eight prior to Wednesday -- since his return from an extended stay on the disabled list due to a lumbar strain. However, Wednesday's single was his first hit since activation. Joyce appears likely to continue riding the pine with the likes of Ramon Laureano and Nick Martini thriving with their playing time in the outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories