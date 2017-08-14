Joyce went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and two runs in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Orioles.

The slugging leadoff man is enjoying a productive August, having hit safely in five of eight games and generating a .308/.367/.808 line thus far during the month. Joyce has already matched the three homers he hit in all of July as well, and he boasts a .370 wOBA and .265 ISO over his 98 second-half plate appearances.