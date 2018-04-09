Athletics' Matt Joyce: Goes deep again Sunday
Joyce went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday.
Joyce was literally the lone bright spot for the Athletics on an afternoon when they fell victim to a near-perfect outing from the sensational Shohei Ohtani. The veteran's 383-foot shot to right field came in the ninth off reliever Felix Pena and represented Joyce's second round tripper of the three-game set. Joyce has enjoyed regular playing time in the early going, and he'll enter Tuesday's two-game interleague series against the Dodgers riding a modest three-game hitting streak.
