Joyce, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a back injury, will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Joyce said that his back has been bothering him for more than a month, but it only recently became too bothersome to play through. Thursday's tests will hopefully shed some light on the severity of the issue and offer a possible timetable for his return. The first day Joyce is eligible for activation is June 16. Mark Canha figures to benefit from increased playing time while the outfielder is sidelined.