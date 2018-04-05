Athletics' Matt Joyce: Heads to bench vs. lefty
Joyce is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.
As has been the case dating back to last season, Joyce will head to the bench with a southpaw (Martin Perez) toeing the rubber for the opposition. He saw just 79 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers in 2017, and the A's seem set on limiting his exposure against same-handed pitching again in 2018. Chad Pinder will start in left field and hit second in his stead.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Starting in outfield Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Nearing return to outfield•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Out Tuesday as planned•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Hindered by ankle injury•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Pair of hits in DH role•
-
Athletics' Matt Joyce: Moves down to fifth in order•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...