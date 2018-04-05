Joyce is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

As has been the case dating back to last season, Joyce will head to the bench with a southpaw (Martin Perez) toeing the rubber for the opposition. He saw just 79 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers in 2017, and the A's seem set on limiting his exposure against same-handed pitching again in 2018. Chad Pinder will start in left field and hit second in his stead.