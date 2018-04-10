Joyce is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

As per usual, Joyce will head to the bench with a left-handed starter (Hyun-Jin Ryu) toeing the rubber for the opposition. With no DH spot available in the Dodgers' NL ballpark, Khris Davis will slide into left field to start in place of Joyce.

