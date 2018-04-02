Joyce is dealing with an ankle injury and is expected to rest Tuesday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Although Joyce's injury isn't bothering him to the point that he'll need to be held out of the lineup, Oakland may opt to use him as the designated hitter rather in the outfield until he's back in full health. Joyce hit just .186 against southpaws during the 2017 season, so Tuesday's matchup against the left-handed Cole Hamels will be a good opportunity for him to have some time to recover.